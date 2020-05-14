WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says almost three million more people are out of work, just the latest in a wave of layoffs that have caused tens of millions of workers to lose their jobs.
The 2,981,000 more people seeking jobless benefits adds to the 33 million who have already sought aid in the previous seven weeks as the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.
Though most nonessential businesses remain shut down, most states have begun to ease restrictions for some categories of retail establishments despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without causing new infections.
The number of first-time applications for jobless aid has declined for five straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that’s sinking into a severe recession.
