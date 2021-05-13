Colonial Pipeline

UNITED STATES - MAY 13: The Capitol Hill Exxon station has run out of low and medium grade gasolines on Thursday, May 13, 2021, following the shutdown of the Colonial fuel pipeline. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --  Although Colonial Pipeline is restarting, the gas crisis is not over. 

As of 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 49% of metro Atlanta gas stations were out of fuel, according to Gas Buddy, a travel and navigation app that aims to help drivers save money on gas.

Here's how to find gas near you: 

Click here to track gas on an interactive map. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.