Before Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947, Black players could only compete in what was called the negro leagues.
While their White counterparts were celebrated for playing the national past time, African American players were kept on the sidelines, relegated to a secondary league. But there was nothing secondary about their players.
Last December, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred declared, “all of us who love baseball have long known that the negro leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice. we are now grateful to count the players of the negro leagues where they belong: as major leaguers within the official historical record.”
Former Brave – and Falcon – Brian Jordan says his parents made sure he knew about the negro leagues, telling CBS46, “I learned so much about those guys who created the opportunity for me.”
Jordan credits his parents. “Coming up, my mom and dad always talked about learning your history. And from what I learned about the Negro Leagues, from Jackie Robinson to Hank Aaron – getting his start there - to Josh Gibson, Satchel Page. They jump out at me because that was my focus, the greatest players from what I understood in the Negro Leagues.”
Atlanta’s Negro League team started play in 1920 – calling themselves the Atlanta Black Crackers. Atlanta’s all White minor league team was called the Crackers. They both played at Ponce de Leon Park, located at 650 Ponce de Leon Avenue, where the Midtown Place shopping center stands today..
The team names sound strange, even offensive in 2021. But a hundred years ago, racial sensitivities were not yet on the national radar. Not even close. Historically speaking, a “Cracker” is what White people called themselves. It was the Whites, during slavery, who cracked the whips, hence the moniker. Why the Black Crackers chose to incorporate that into their own team name is anyone’s guess.
“The Atlanta Black Crackers were made up of the best players from Morehouse College, Morris Brown College and Clark College,” says Paul Crater, with the Atlanta History Center, listing local Historically Black Colleges and Universities as fed athletes to the Black Crackers’ roster. He says until very recently, history essentially ignored the Negro Leagues.
“It had been a really long time before the Negro Leagues were even written about,” Crater says. “Decades passed before any significant literature was written about the Negro Leagues.”
But no longer. This new and long overdue recognition from Major League Baseball means those African American greats, who dazzled on the diamond in relative obscurity, will soon be able to take their rightful place in the history books and baseball archives among the best of all time.
Reporter’s notes:
- The Brian Jordan Foundation is committed to creating and supporting programs for children and their families that will directly improve their quality of life.
- To learn more about the Atlanta History Center click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.