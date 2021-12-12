LONG ISLAND (Dec. 11, 2021) – The Long Island Nets (3-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, defeated the College Park Skyhawks (1-9) 117-110 tonight at Nassau Coliseum.
Long Island guard Josh Gray and Brooklyn two-way player Kessler Edwards had strong performance for the Nets with 18 points each. Gray also grabbed five rebounds and dished seven assists while shooting 7-of-14 from the field in 29 minutes. Additionally, Edwards shot 7-of-14 from the field while grabbing eight rebounds in 37 minutes.
Long Island turned the heat up offensively in the first quarter when they went 10-3 during the first three minutes of action. Despite College Park’s efforts to shrink the gap, the Skyhawks were unsuccessful. The Nets went into the second quarter of play up double, 30-15. Long Island’s strong game continued into the second quarter when the squad shot 12-of-21 from the field. Nets went into the intermission up by 21, 66-45.
A determined College Park worked to take lead back in the third as they went into the final quarter of play hitting each 3-point shot they attempted. The team led the quarter for the first time by five, 37-32. College Park continued to shine offensively at the top of the fourth going on a 13-6, run against the Nets. In the final minutes of the game, Long Island snuck past College Park to defeat the team 117-110.
Atlanta two-way player Sharife Cooper led College Park with 27 points while shooting 10-of-17 from the field. While on assignment with College Park, Atlanta forward Jalen Johnson scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in 40 minutes.
The Nets play their next game on the road against the Maine Celtics on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. ET, while the Skyhawks return home to face Raptors 905 on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.