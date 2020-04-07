ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The M-Vac System is cracking cold cases across the country. It’s a DNA collector that can vacuum up 200 times the amount of DNA traditional swabbing can. CSI Atlanta recently introduced the technology to local law enforcement.
New forensic technology changing the game
- Natasha Lee
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart, Target, Costco ordered to stop in-person sales of nonessential products in Vermont
- Shelter-in-place order takes effect, sheriffs allowed to help enforce rules
- Gov. Kemp says shelter-in-place order is a "common-sense, measured step"
- Ga. labor department expedites unemployment payment timelines
- Worried workers: Do I have the right to stay home?
- Father of 5 dies from coronavirus on his twin daughters' 10th birthday, family says
- Gym stays open in Johns Creek amid conoravirus concerns
- CSI Atlanta Exclusive: Mom speaks on arrest in daughter Honey Malone’s 8-year-old cold case
- Costco is limiting the number of people who can shop in stores
- Better Call Harry: What you need to know about evictions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.