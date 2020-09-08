ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 1,000 Georgians voted twice in the June primary -- and he believes they did so intentionally.
“The voters knew what they were doing,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Raffensperger said the double votes spanned over 100 counties.
“We had 150-thousand voters that applied for an absentee vote and then showed up on election day to have that vote canceled. There are 1,000 people of that 150 thousand that actually double voted.”
Raffensperger did not provide any evidence to back up his claim that all the double votes were intentional.
“We know one person was bragging about it down in Long County and we’ll be investigating all one-thousand and we’ll get to the bottom of it.”
Double voting was not top of mind for the voters CBS46 spoke with on Tuesday, some of whom had trouble voting just once in the 5th Congressional District special election.
“The system said we already voted and today is the first day of early voting so how have we already voted?” Rosalind Elliot wondered aloud.
“Let the secretary of state know…we’re tired of this crap,” said Essex Smith. “We don’t want to see this crap in November.”
While Raffensperger warns of double voting, the data shows it’s rare. There are 1,000 cases of double voting in the June primary out of 1.5 million ballots cast.
The secretary of state’s office has come under scrutiny for election integrity, especially after hours-long lines and malfunctioning voting machines in June.
A recent ACLU-commissioned study also found that almost 200-thousand Georgia voters were improperly purged from voter rolls.
In a statement, Scott Hogan, Executive Director of the Georgia Democratic Party responded to the secretary of state’s press conference;
“Voter fraud continues to be extremely rare in Georgia, and any implication otherwise undermines our elections. It is clear that rather than do his job of promoting the safety and security of our voting process, the Secretary of State is instead pushing the GOP’s voting conspiracy theories and disinformation, as he fights in court to make voting by mail less accessible to voters.
The Democratic Party of Georgia is committed to protecting the voting rights of all Georgians, and we continue to encourage all voters to cast their ballots as early as possible, whether that’s requesting an absentee ballot today, or early voting. We encourage all voters with questions about casting their ballot to visit our resources at georgiademocrat.org/vote, or call the voter protection hotline at 888-730-5816.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.