People Wait In Line To File For Unemployment Benefits In Frankfort, Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY - JUNE 19: Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Photo by John Sommers II/Getty Images)

 John Sommers II

ATLANTA (CBS46) The U.S. Labor Department says 1.3 million more people filed claims for unemployment last week.

In the week ending July 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,314,000, a decrease of 99,000 from the previous week's revised level.

The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending June 27, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the previous week's revised rate.

In Georgia, 103,590 people filed initial claims last week, down from 117,485 the previous week.

