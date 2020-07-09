ATLANTA (CBS46) The U.S. Labor Department says 1.3 million more people filed claims for unemployment last week.
In the week ending July 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,314,000, a decrease of 99,000 from the previous week's revised level.
The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 12.4 percent for the week ending June 27, a decrease of 0.5 percent from the previous week's revised rate.
In Georgia, 103,590 people filed initial claims last week, down from 117,485 the previous week.
CLICK: FULL Numbers
Unemployment Insurance Weekly ClaimsInitial claims were 1,314,000 for the week ending 7/4 (-99,000).Insured unemployment was 18,062,000 for the week ending 6/27 (-698,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW— US Labor Department (@USDOL) July 9, 2020
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.