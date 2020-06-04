WASHINGTON (CBS46) — An estimated 1.9 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a decrease of approximately 249,000 from the previous week as more businesses slowly start to re-open.
Since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March, more than 40 million Americans have lost their jobs at some point, according to government data. According to the Labor Department, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 14.8 percent for the week ending May 23, an increase of 0.5 percent from the previous week.
The numbers underline the massive shock to the economy the coronavirus provided when it struck earlier this year. The resulting economic fallout has since global economies reeling and has the United States facing a likely recession for the first time since the Great Recession from 2007-2009.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest news and updates.
