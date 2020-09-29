ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing two people at a MARTA station may be the same person who stabbed three people Monday in Atlanta, police said.
Atlanta Police said one person was stabbed on the MARTA train and the other person stabbed Tuesday was outside the station. One of the victims, a 60-year-old man, was reportedly in critical condition, while the condition of the other person hasn't been released.
APD said the alleged stabber ran when police arrived and after a short chase, officers arrested Ahmad Jameel Rasheed, 32. Police said the "suspect description in Tuesday's crimes closely matched the description of the suspect from the attacks the previous day."
Two people were stabbed Monday on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and then another person was stabbed on the 2600 block of MLK Jr. Drive SW a short time later. Detectives linked the two stabbings on Monday as the description of the attacker was similar.
According to Atlanta Police, the homicide unit took over the investigation of the two incidents due to the "seriousness of the repeated attacks." Homicide detectives are working to confirm if Rasheed was the alleged assailant in both stabbing incidents this week.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
