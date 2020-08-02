CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fatal seven-vehicle pile up caused major delays for commuters on Buford Highway Saturday afternoon.
Chamblee Police Department were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. after reports of an accident at the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road and Buford Highway. Police told CBS46 News that one person is in custody and will be facing multiple felony and traffic-related charges.
Georgia State Patrol was called to the scene to investigate. The intersection will be closed pending the completion of the accident scene investigation.
According to police, one child and two adults suffered from injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.
