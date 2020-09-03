1 dead, 1 child injured in two-car collision in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Thursday evening two-car collision near the area surrounding Paulding County High School resulted in multiple occupants being injured and one adult death.
Troopers arrived to the incident on GA-61 around 5:55 p.m.
A witness recalled a Chervolet Cobalt travelling south in the northbound land on GA-61. A Dodge Journey travelling north attempted to avoid a collision by swerving into the south lane, but Cobalt swerved into their proper lane at the same time causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
The driver of the Cobalt initially complained of injuries at the scene. The person late passed. A front passenger sustained a broken leg and back injury.
The occupants of the Journey include the driver, a front passenger, a seven-year-old female child, and a one-year-old female. The older child suffered lacerations to the head and was air lifted to a hospital. No serious were noted on the younger child.
Troopers say the older child was not in an appropriate seat; though the baby was in a car seat, it was not properly belted. The front passenger suffered a broken leg.
No impairment is suspected in this crash.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this on-going investigation and charges, if any, will be pending the outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.