What started out as an argument ended up with one person dead and another on the way to the hospital.
DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway Wednesday evening. Investigators said at this point they believe the shooting started as a verbal argument outside of a Food Mart convenience store until one person started shooting. Police said one person was shot to death on the scene and the other victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police said one person is in custody as of Wednesday night. If you have any information about the shooting, call DeKalb County Police at 404-371-2000.
