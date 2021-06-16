ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fight between two men escalated to a deadly shooting Wednesday in at an apartment complex.
Around noon officers responded to a person shot call at Country Oaks Apartments in the 300 block of Fairburn Rd SW. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Grady EMS.
One person is in custody in connection with the shooting. Residents told CBS46's Hayley Mason that the two men were fighting when one shot and killed the other.
HAPPENING NOW: A major crime scene after a deadly shooting the Country Oaks Apartments on Fairburn Road in SW Atlanta. Residents tell me two male neighbors were fighting and one shot and killed the other. I'm told today was the now deceased victim's birthday. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/CVz7bkeobv— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) June 16, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.