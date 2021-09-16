ATLANTA (CBS46) — A driver is dead after a crash shortly after 9 a.m. Sept. 16 near Riverdale and Flat Shoals roads in Clayton County, according to Clayton County Police Department.
Police say the driver was traveling north on Riverdale when the driver encountered traffic and locked the breaks, sending the vehicle spinning into the southbound traffic.
As a result, the driver was t-boned by another driver.
Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. The driver who lost control is deceased and the other is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Next of kin have not been notified at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.