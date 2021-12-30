ATLANTA (CBS46) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a two-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Dec. 30 on Interstate 75/85 SB near the Williams Street exit.
Police say a gray 2020 Hyundai Ute was traveling south on the highway when it rear-ended a white 2014 Lexus.
Investigators determined the female driver of the Hyundai was intoxicated. The driver will be charged with Vehicle Homicide 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, DUI and Following Too Close.
No information was revealed about the deceased.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.