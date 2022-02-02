ATLANTA (CBS46) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
It happened Wednesday at The Premier apartments at 1935 Alison Court. The Atlanta Police Department's homicide commander says a three-man crew was doing work in a unit when they were confronted by a gunman. Two men, part of the crew, were shot. One died at the hospital.
"At this point, we are working through the early stages of the investigation. We've done a substantial amount of work on scene, we do feel this case is moving in the right direction. We've recovered some ballistic evidence inside as well as some electronic evidence that will play a vital role in the case," said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta Police Department.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the shooter.
Anyone with information should contact APD or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477). The tip can result in a reward of up to $2,000 to the individual who supplied the information needed to solve the case. To submit anonymous tips online, click here.
