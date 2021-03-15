Coweta County deputies announced two men were arrested in connection to a double shooting.
The shooting happened at home on Belk Road on March 12.
According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a person shot call and found woman and man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman was flown to Atlanta Medical Center in an unknown condition and the man died at the scene, deputies said.
According to an investigator, the victim reportedly told police Dezmin Jennings was responsible for the double shooting.
A Coweta County sheriff spokesperson said shortly after the shooting, Jennings walked into Piedmont Newnan Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. Jennings was later transferred to Grady Memorial Hospital to complete his medical treatment.
After his hospital release, Jennings was arrested for murder and aggravated assault.
During the investigation, detectives also arrested and charged Corey Coleman in connection to the murder.
Police did not release a motive for the double shooting.
Both men are in jail with no bond.
