LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in an incident off of Paper Mill Rd in Lawrenceville Sunday.
Police told CBS46 that one victim died and the other is critically injured, but expected to live. CBS46 is told there are no suspects.
The motive behind the shooting is unclear at this time.
We will update this story as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.