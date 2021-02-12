One man is dead and another injured following a fatal shooting in Forest Park late Thursday night.
The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. outside a unit at the Wingate Apartments on Courtney Drive. When officers arrived on scene they found the deceased victim in the parking lot. The other victim was shot in the foot and taken to an area hospital where he's expected to be okay.
Few details have been released and there's no word on a motive for the shootings. No identities have been released.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
