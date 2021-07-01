GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Homicide detectives in Gwinnett County are trying to determine what led to a fatal double shooting at an apartment complex.
The shooting happened on Thursday just after midnight at the Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments, located at 50 Saint Marlowe Drive in Lawrenceville.
According to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson, neighbors called police reporting several shots fired.
When officers arrived at the location, one man was found dead in the apartment breezeway. Another man was rushed to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Detectives said they do not know why the men were shot, and investigators are not sure if the men lived at the apartment complex.
A police spokesperson reported there were several shots fired during the incident.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.