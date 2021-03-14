Union City Police said one person was dead and two people were fighting for their lives after a triple shooting Sunday.
According to police, officers were sent to the 6300 block of Oakley Road on a call of multiple people shot. Once they arrived, they found one man dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside Building 2200. As they continued to search the scene, they found a man in the stairwell, bleeding from gunshot wounds to the upper and lower abdomen. Then, as officers contained the scene to allow EMS access, they were told another man had gunshot wound injuries near building 16000.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on the shootings to call Union City Police at 770-515-7835.
