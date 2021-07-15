ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway following a fatal drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta Thursday evening.
The incident happened on the 1300 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard around 8:57 p.m.
Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene, the second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and was reported in serious condition. They also reported that a female victim suffered from a minor injury and was treated on scene.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this story.
