COBB COUNTY (CBS46) -- Cobb County Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Dallas Acworth Highway south of Autumn View Drive early Saturday morning.
Investigators said a white 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Robert Godhigh, 30, of Dallas, was southbound on Dallas Acworth Highway south of Autumn View Drive at 2:26 a.m.
Berenice Sanchez, 22, of Dallas was a passenger in the vehicle.
A white 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Khalil Wilson, 22, of Acworth, was southbound on Dallas Acworth Highway in front of the Hyundai. Camryn Currie, 22, of Dallas was a passenger in the Ford.
A black 2012 Ford Focus, driven by Jermain Wilkins, 30, of Cartersville, was northbound on Dallas Acworth Highway approaching Autumn View Drive.
Godhigh attempted to pass the Escape by driving southbound in the northbound lane when the front of the Hyundai crashed into the front of the Focus. The Focus came to rest on the shoulder of Dallas Acworth Highway. The Hyundai began to spin in a counter clockwise direction.
The right rear corner of the Hyundai then crashed into the left side of the Ford Escape before continuing south and coming to rest in the southbound lane of Dallas Acworth Highway.
Wilson stopped the Ford Escape on Dallas Acworth Highway south of the Hyundai. Neither Wilson nor his passenger, Currie, were injured.
Wilkins, who drove the Ford Focus, died on the scene.
Godhigh and Sanchez, who drove the Hyundai Santa Fe, were taken to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
Godhigh is charged with first degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and improper passing.
This crash is under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
