Few details are known after one person was killed and two others hospitalized following a triple shooting in Jonesboro late Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Tara Mobile Home Park on the 7600 block of Tara Boulevard.
Clayon County Police PIO Aubriel Stroud says one person was fatally shot and two others were taken to an area hospital. No word on either of their conditions at this time. No other details were released.
