DEKALB COUTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County Police is investigating a fatal two-car accident Friday morning.

The incident happened late Thursday night near Covington Highway & Margarette Drive.

Police reported one person died from their injuries and two others were transported to local hospitals.

Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

