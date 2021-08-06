DEKALB COUTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dekalb County Police is investigating a fatal two-car accident Friday morning.
The incident happened late Thursday night near Covington Highway & Margarette Drive.
Police reported one person died from their injuries and two others were transported to local hospitals.
Details are limited at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
