ATLANTA (CBS46) — One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting outside of a bar on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW.
Atlanta Police say the shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at Pregame Bar and Grill. There was some sort of dispute that turned into a shooting.
No information has been given about the shooter and the conditions of the injured are unknown.
There have been several overnight shootings in the past week outside bars or clubs in metro Atlanta.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
