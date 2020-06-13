ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Five people were shot when gunfire erupted near Atlanta’s Edgewood area Saturday evening.
Police said someone fired multiple shots from a vehicle into a group of people at 69 Mason Ave. NE. When officers arrived, they discovered at least one person had died while others were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.
Of the five people shot, one died, one is in serious condition and the remaining three are in stable condition. Police said there could be several more victims.
Atlanta Police Homicide investigators believe the vehicle in the above photo is involved in shooting.
Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect(s).
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
