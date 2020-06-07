SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is dead and two men are seriously injured after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a home in Smyrna.
Smyrna police responded to an alarm that went off at Nalley Lexus on Cobb Parkway around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived, they discovered a door to the business that had been forced open. Upon making this discovery, multiple people fled from inside of the closed business.
While several suspects fled on foot, an officer saw a stolen grey Lexus SUV drive from the dealership. The stolen vehicle sped westbound on Spring Road and the officer lost sight of the vehicle.
The driver eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home on the corner of Bell Drive and Afton Way.
Four people were inside of the stolen vehicle -- three males and a female. The male driver was able to escape out of the mangled vehicle, leaving his passengers who sustained serious injuries and death.
Two male passengers were treated on scene and taken to Kennestone Hospital. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
