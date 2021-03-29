One person died after a single-engine plane crashed in Floyd County Monday evening.
Authorities said the plane went down around 6 p.m. near the 1400 block of Davis Road just outside of Cave City. Power lines came down during the crash, which ignited a fire about 100 yards from the plane. Georgia Power is on the scene working to restore power in the area.
Witnesses told police the plane showed no obvious difficulty before it went down.
The FAA issued this statement:
All information is preliminary and subject to change.
A single-engine Aviat Husky A-1 crashed in a field near Cave Springs, Ga., today around 6 p.m. local time. Only the pilot was aboard. Please contact local officials for the pilot’s name and medical condition. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and all updates.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.