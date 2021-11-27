ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in Buckhead on Saturday morning.
According to police, they responded to the 3000 block of Kingsboro Road around 7:00 a.m. and found a male dead upon arrival.
Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and the suspect and victim were acquaintances.
The victim’s name is being held until the family is notified.
Suspect information and details are limited at this time. Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new details are released.
