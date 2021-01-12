DeKalb County Police say what started out as a shooting call turned into a homicide Monday evening in Decatur.
According to police, the shooting happened near a McDonald's on the 2000 block of Candler Road near McAffee Road. DeKalb County police said they found a shooting victim at the scene, but haven't determined the location or the shooting.
Police said detectives are now working the scene as a homicide investigation.
This is a breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.