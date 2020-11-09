At least one person is dead after a shooting on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, Atlanta Police said Monday morning.
Police responded to the scene on the 2900 block of Campbellton Road around 6:20 a.m. They found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of the men was declared dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
APD haven't said what may have led to the shooting Monday.
This is a breaking news story.
