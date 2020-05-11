ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Just after 7 p.m. on Monday a driver was pronounced deceased in southeast Atlanta after striking a tree.
Atlanta Police say the incident occurred in the 3600 block of Southside Industrial Parkway. At the scene, the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was found on the side of the roadway.
No other persons were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.
At this time officers do not know what caused the driver to leave the roadway. An Accident Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation into the tragic accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.