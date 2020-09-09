1 dead after SUV and Mercedes Sprinter collide on southbound I-75

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a deadly two-car crash that happened Wednesday afternoon just north of Delk Road and the southbound I-75 interchange.
Marietta police say both a GMC Terrain and Mercedes Sprinter van were travelling southbound when they collided. The GMC left the roadway and struck a concrete bridge pillar. The male diver was transported to WellStart Kennestone where he succumb to his injuries.
The driver of the sprinter was identified as 28-year-old Andres Galan-Marquez. Police did not disclose if he was inured during the collision.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact STEP Investigator St. Onge at (770) 794-5352.
