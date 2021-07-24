ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person is dead and two others have been shot after a shooting in the 400 block of Argus Circle NW.
Details are still limited at this time, but we know the two people shot are on the way to the hospital.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
This story will be updated.
