DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An altercation that took place on Redan Road has resulted in one death, says DeKalb County Police.
Police add that the two men are believed to be in their 20's and were familiar with one another.
Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, a physical altercation escalated and resulted in both men producing handguns and shooting one another.
Both suffered major injuries. The remaining suspect is in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
