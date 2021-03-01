One person was killed Monday morning as heavy rain and storms with high winds pushed through the metro Atlanta area.
A tree fell on a man while he was walking to his car on Bay Court in Riverdale in Clayton County. CBS46 has crews in the area gathering new details.
