One man died and at least one bullet hit a nearby Children's Hospital when multiple shots were fired Thursday morning.
“There were so many police cars everywhere… usually when there’s a big backup on I-85 there are just a couple of cars…but there was so many,” said local Julia Hicks.
Police said the man who was shot to death was 40-years-old, but haven't named him yet. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and the shooting backed up traffic for miles. At least one of the bullets hit Children's Hospital near the corner of I-85 and Druid Hills Road. CHOA did not have a comment when reached by CBS46.
“We just need to be more aware as humans of what we are capable of… what we are capable of when it comes to our actions and the consequences that can come from them,” says Alleigh Wettstein.
