SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police, in conjunction with Suwanee Police, identified both the victim and suspect in Friday's shooting at Direct Technologies in Suwanee.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old James Ross of Loganville, and the suspect has been identified as 18 year-old Joshua Brandt of Gainesville
Police say they received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter around 2:30 Friday.
“I can confirm there were multiple people inside the building when the shooting occurred,” said Corporal Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police Department.
They blocked off a large section off Satellite Boulevard near McGinnis Ferry Road and evacuated employees from the building. Another person was injured during the incident.
“There was one other injury in the area from this, it was a non-shooting related injury and that person was transported to the hospital,” said Flynn.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with multiple people who work in the area that said staff at neighboring facilities were in lock down as police searched nearby buildings.
Police believed that the attack was an isolated incident and not random.
“We do believe that that person was specifically targeted based on the movements of the shooter,” said Flynn.
Police said the shooter was wearing a long loose pink shirt with a white face covering at the time of the incident.
Brandt was taken into custody around 10:00 a.m. Saturday after issuance of warrants for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
