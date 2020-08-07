SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person was fatally wounded when a gunman opened fire inside a business in Suwanee, Georgia Friday afternoon.
Gwinnett Police said an unknown male dressed in long flowing clothes and wearing a mask came into Direct Technologies, Inc. armed with a gun and began firing shots inside.
The suspect ran from the scene after the shooting. Gwinnett Police said the victim may have been targeted. GCPD said they are searching for a suspect approximately six feet tall, believed to be male, wearing a long loose pink shirt, and a white balaclava face covering.
Gwinnett County Police said the subject is still at large and ask if anyone sees them, call 911. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
