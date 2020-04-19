STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- One person is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County Walmart. Police say the altercation started inside of the store, then spilled into the parking lot Sunday evening.
The shooting happened the Walmart at 5401 Fairington Road in Stonecrest, which police say was the result of an argument. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
