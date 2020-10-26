A shooting that occurred on the campus of Riverdale High School is under investigation.
Police say a call regarding shots fired at the school came in on around 5:22 p.m. Monday. One victim is dead, however the identity is not yet known.
A school spokesperson said, "The offenders involved were locals that came on campus and were not enrolled in the school district. There were no staff or students involved or harmed in this incident."
The investigation is ongoing.
Stay with CBS46 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.