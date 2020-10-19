ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person died after begin shot in the head in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
Atlanta Police said officers were called to the Family Food Mart at 12 Atlanta Avenue SW just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive and had a bullet wound to her head.
EMS workers arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead. APD homicide investigators are at the scene working to find out the cause of the shooting.
