Handguns

Four handguns, two pistols and two revolvers, a 9mm, 40 caliber, 357 magnum and a 38 special on a white background

 Althom

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person died after begin shot in the head in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.

Atlanta Police said officers were called to the Family Food Mart at 12 Atlanta Avenue SW just before 5:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman who was unresponsive and had a bullet wound to her head.

EMS workers arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead. APD homicide investigators are at the scene working to find out the cause of the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.