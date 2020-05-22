ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is dead and another in critical condition after being involved in a domestic situation Friday evening.
Atlanta Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fairburn Road SW. The female victims, who are also sisters, were involved in a verbal dispute before shots were fired.
Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to Grady Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The remaining victim is in surgery.
A male in his 30's is believed to be the gunman. He was accompanied by another female.
Witnesses stated they observed a black in color Nissan SUV flee from the scene after the shooting.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.