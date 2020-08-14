ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Alpharetta Hwy remains shut down in both directions after a fatal traffic accident Friday evening.
Law enforcement are actively investigating the scene in the 10000 block. Roswell police say one person is dead, however the name will not be released until next of kin are notified.
Avoid the area until it is cleared.
CBS46 will continue to update this developing story.
