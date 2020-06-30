ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Multiple Atlanta Police officers are at the scene of an accident at Piedmont Hospital after a car drove into a building on the campus of the facility.
One person is confirmed dead and four others are injured. The emergency room at the hospital is on full diversion at this time.
John Manasso, public relations manager of the facility, released this statement regarding the crash:
"This morning shortly before 8 a.m. a vehicle crashed into the Emergency Department door at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, resulting in one fatality and injuring four others. Hospital leadership and staff immediately moved into action to care for the injured, who are being treated. Piedmont extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of the individual who passed.
Atlanta Fire Department and Atlanta Police Department are on the premises assisting in care and investigating the incident. The Emergency Department at Piedmont Atlanta is currently on complete diversion until further notice. We will provide more information as it becomes available."
One person is dead and four others injured after a car crashed into Piedmont Hospital this morning. We are working to get more information and will have a live update at noon @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/LKf0ExH31H— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) June 30, 2020
