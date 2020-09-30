ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman was killed and several people injured during a multi-car wreck in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday night.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop involving a vehicle traveling at 125 mph on southbound I-75 near Howell Mill Road. The driver refused to stop and instead lead the trooper on a short pursuit that ended at 10th Street.
Police say the fleeing vehicle collided with a second vehicle at the intersection. A passenger in the vehicle that was struck, Anjanae McCalin, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. An infant also inside the vehicle was critically injured and taken to Children's Medical Center at Egleston. Three other passengers in the vehicle were injured but all are in stable condition at Atlanta Medical Center.
The others sustained minor injuries.
Police have identified the suspect and are currently seeking his arrest. A description of that suspect was not immediately available. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with ongoing investigation.
Stay with CBS46 as this story develops.
