ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have detained one person at Lenox Mall after multiple shots were fired early Friday evening.
Around 4:45 p.m. a pedestrian was also robbed in the 3300 block of Peachtree Street. Police say the shooting is connected to this incident.
There are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
