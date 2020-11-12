Just before noon at the Holbrook Woodstock retirement facility the Woodstock Fire Department got a call of a fiery explosion.
This facility is currently under construction so no one lives in the homes.
“The explosion was big enough to move a dumpster , hit a car, blew out some walls, doors, windows," said Woodstock Fire Chief David Soumos.
According to Chief Soumos this explosion was unique. The pressure from the explosion went up the elevator shaft and affected construction workers on upper floors.
One person was trapped, suffering abdominal and chest pains from the impact. He was sent to Kennestone hospital for treatment and released later in the day.
“There was a lot of force. The firemen at the fire station right up the road by Lifetime Fitness said they heard the explosion,” added Chief Soumos. "Normally when we hear explosions it’s usually electrical, but this wasn’t that.”
Chief Soumos says a construction worker was purging the gas line and it was ignited by a source. Fire investigators have yet to identify the gas source but knows there was an ignition point.
“After I saw the basement it could’ve been worse and that’s why we’re thankful that nobody was killed essentially,” said Chief Soumos.
