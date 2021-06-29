DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Cheesecake Factory restaurant at Perimeter Mall caught fire Tuesday morning.
DeKalb fire officials said the fire that broke out around 9:50 a.m. was contained to the kitchen area. One employee was injured in the fire. The extent of their injuries is unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
